Paris (France), 20/03/2021.- A pedestrian walks past a street-art mural by French artist JBC, in tribute to health workers representing a nurse wearing a protective face mask in front of a hospital in Paris, France, 20 March 2021. The new lockdown restrictions include the closure of 'non-essential' businesses, but many exceptions make it easier compared to the first lockdown in March 2020 as a simple form allows to be outdoors within a 10 kilometer radius of one's home without time restrictions. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 20/03/2021.- A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands at the Vendome Square in Paris, France, 20 March 2021. The new lockdown restrictions include the closure of 'non-essential' businesses, but many exceptions make it easier compared to the first lockdown in March 2020 as a simple form allows to be outdoors within a 10 kilometer radius of one's home without time restrictions. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 20/03/2021.- Pedestrians walk the deserted Rivoli Street in Paris, France on March 20, 2021. The new lockdown restrictions include the closure of "non-essential" businesses, but there are many exceptions that make it easier than the first lockdown in France. March 2020, a simple form allows you to be outside within a radius of 10 kilometers from your home without time restriction. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 20/03/2021.- A pet sitter walks dogs in Paris, France on March 20, 2021. The new lockdown restrictions include the closure of "non-essential" businesses, but there are many exceptions that make it easier than the first lockdown in France. March 2020, a simple form allows you to be outside within a radius of 10 kilometers from your home without time restriction. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A third of the French population on Saturday began their third lockdown since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

Unlike the previous two lockdowns, this time the restrictions, which affect 16 departments, including the capital Paris, are less restrictive, as they will only see non-essential businesses close. EFE-EPA