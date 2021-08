Ramallah (-), 03/09/2020.- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a meeting with representatives of Palestinian factions at his headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH / POOL

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday night, the first high-level face-to-face meeting between Israeli and Palestinian officials since 2010.

“I met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to discuss security-policy, civilian and economic issues,” Gantz said in a post on Twitter. “I told Chairman Abbas that Israel seeks to take measures that will strengthen the PA’s economy.”EFE

