A policewoman stands in front the courtroom of the trial for the 2015 Paris attacks, at a courthouse in Paris, France, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Lawyers arrive at the courtroom of trial over 2015 terrorist attacks at the courthouse in Paris, France, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

French police officers secure the Courthouse before the arrival of the convoy transporting Salah Abdeslam and other members of the commando accused of being involved in the 2015 Paris attacks, outside the Paris courthouse, in Paris, France, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, said he was “a soldier of the Islamic State” Wednesday at the start of a trial into the coordinated terror attacks in the French capital on 13 November 2015.

Abdeslam is one of 20 defendants, five of whom are dead, standing trial for their alleged roles in the attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, the Stade de France, and six café terraces killed 130 people and wounded more than 400.EFE

