A man walks at the emptied Shinjuku's Golden Gai entertainment district in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 7, 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A large screen displays a news broadcast of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's press conference, at Shinjuku's entertainment district in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 7, 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) declares state of emergency during a meeting of the task force against the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 7, 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask attends a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 7, 2020. EFE-EPA/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 7, 2020. EFE-EPA/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI / POOL

Japan's prime minister declared an unprecedented state of emergency in several regions of the country on Tuesday, a move that expands the powers of the local authorities in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Shinzo Abe made the declaration in a meeting in Tokyo with a government group specially appointed to handle the health crisis and after securing the approval of the Japanese parliament.EFE-EPA

