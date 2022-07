Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) steps up to podium to speak to voters in support of his party's candidate during an Upper House election campaign outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station of Kintetsu Railway in Nara, western Japan, 08 July 2022, just before he was shot. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

People take newspapers reporting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot, in central Tokyo, Japan, 08 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police and firefighters gather around Yamato-Saidaiji Station of Kintetsu Railway in Nara, Japan, 08 July 2022, after Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and gravely injured during an Upper House election campaign act to support a party candidate, according to local emergency authorities. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks after delivering a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 28 August 2020 (reissued 08 July 2022). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL/FILE

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks after delivering a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 28 August 2020 (reissued 08 July 2022). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL/FILE

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters before attending a meeting of the headquarters for measures against for the coronavirus disease at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 06 April 2020 (reissued 08 July 2022). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON/FILE

Abe dies after being shot in the back at campaign rally

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after being shot at an election rally in the western city of Nara, medical officials confirmed.

Abe, 67, was giving a campaign speech in the street when he was shot several times in the back.

Medical officials said the former prime minister had died as a result of injuries to the arteries and damage to the heart.

(...)