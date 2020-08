Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask upon his arrival at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the hospital again on Monday to follow up on the medical check-up he underwent a week ago at Keio University Hospital and which generated speculation about his health.

Television cameras caught Abe arriving at the medical center in the Japanese capital. EFE-EPA

