Milan (Italy), 15/04/2022.- AC Milan Rafael Leao (R) jubilates with his teammates after scoring goal of 1 to 0 during the Italian serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, 15 April 2022. (Italia, Génova) EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan (Italy), 19/04/2022.- AC Milan's forward Oliver Giroud looks dejected during the Italy Cup Coppa Italia semifinal second leg soccer match between Fc Inter and Ac Milan at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 19 April 2022. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

Milan (Italy), 19/04/2022.- AC Milan's players look dejected following the Italy Cup Coppa Italia semifinal second leg soccer match between Fc Inter and Ac Milan at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 19 April 2022. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

Talks between Italian giant club AC Milan and prospective buyers Investcorp have reached advanced stages, with the Bahrain-based firm presenting an attractive package that could potentially revive the once legendary club.

The offer, which has been confirmed by the Bahraini embassy in the United Kingdom, includes allocating 300 million euros for the upcoming transfer market and redesigning the San Siro stadium, with a total takeover amount of the Rossonero worth 1.1 billion euros.

The Middle East continues to be involved in purchasing European soccer clubs, trying to build soccer empires with million-dollar projects.

(...)