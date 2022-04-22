Talks between Italian giant club AC Milan and prospective buyers Investcorp have reached advanced stages, with the Bahrain-based firm presenting an attractive package that could potentially revive the once legendary club.
The offer, which has been confirmed by the Bahraini embassy in the United Kingdom, includes allocating 300 million euros for the upcoming transfer market and redesigning the San Siro stadium, with a total takeover amount of the Rossonero worth 1.1 billion euros.
The Middle East continues to be involved in purchasing European soccer clubs, trying to build soccer empires with million-dollar projects.
(...)