People hold an effigy of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A Pakistani court has sentenced an academic to death on Saturday for publishing reportedly blasphemous content against Islam on Facebook.

The case has triggered a backlash among international human rights groups.