Tariq Ramadan speaking during a panel session at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, Switzerland, on Mar. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Prominent writer and Islamic Studies academic Tariq Ramadan was on Wednesday arrested in Paris as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged rape of two women, judicial sources told EFE.

Ramadan, a Swiss national who taught at the University of Oxford, is facing two charges of rape and voluntary acts of violence.