Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (L) and Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) converse at their seats during the 31st Party Congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Hamburg, Germany, 08 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID HECKER

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special address to the nation, his first public comments after four weeks of nationwide 'yellow vest' (gilets jaunes) protests, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN

British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The United Kingdom government's pratfalls over Brexit show one thing still unites London with the continent: the growing difficulty of governing Western European nations in which new schisms have made it hard to find a majority for any way forward, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to delay a parliamentary vote on her withdrawal deal with the European Union, and avoid a humiliating defeat on Tuesday that could have brought her down, sets up the tensest weeks for Brexit since Britons voted to leave the EU in 2016.

Meanwhile, political dramas are also simmering in France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Issues and plotlines differ by country.

Despite much-discussed international trends such as the rise of populism, "European politics is and remains, first and foremost, national politics," says Cas Mudde, a political scientist at the University of Georgia.

Yet the underlying drivers share some resemblance. Divisions over economics, culture and geography are challenging governments' longevity or their ability to pursue their agenda.

France's large, partly violent street protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his pro-business agenda are exposing discontents that echo some of those behind Brexit, or the ascendancy of anti-establishment parties in Italy.

A decade after the financial crisis, still-straitened households feel abandoned by leaders in politics and business whose culture, speech and even dress seem more attuned to gleaming globalized cities such as Paris, London or Milan than to the provincial towns where most people live.

Specific policies such as Macron's now-delayed fuel-tax rise have become a lightning rod for a provincial France that resents its metropolitan elite. Macron, a polished 40-year-old investment banker elected president last year, is now widely seen as arrogant and out of touch. But surveys show the centrist president's rivals to the right and left are also struggling for popularity, highlighting the fragmentation of public opinion in a Europe where few messages convince more than a segment of society any longer.

The UK looks on its surface like an exception to the splintering of Europe's political party systems. May's governing Conservatives and the left-wing Labour opposition dominate, helped by an electoral system that keeps rivals small. But the battle over how to do Brexit, and whether to rethink it, is playing out between factions within each.

"You have two big parties but they're hopelessly divided internally," says Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King's College London. It isn't just Brexit's practical headaches that cut across the parties, Menon says, but also a cultural divide between social liberalism and social conservatism, as well as a rift between London and provincial England.

"The politics of geography apply in France and the UK, but the same factors play out in different ways because of different national institutions," Menon says.

A geographical revolt also reordered Italian politics in elections early this year, when the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement crushed established parties in the country's south, while the nativist League did the same in the north.

The coalition between the two insurgent movements is one of Europe's most popular governments. Many Italian observers have noted parallels between the two parties and the concerns of France's yellow vest protesters, added the Dow Jones report.

But the parties' competing economic promises are clashing with the reality of Italy's fragile public finances. Investor flight from Italian bonds and banks has pushed an already-slowing economy to the edge of recession. The League and 5 Star are trying to scale back their spending plans to conform with EU budget rules they previously denounced. But the search for a compromise is fueling tension between them and doubts about how many months the government will last.

Germany, unlike elsewhere, looks more politically stable than a few weeks ago. Chancellor Angela Merkel's preferred heir, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, became leader of her center-right party, the Christian Democratic Union, signaling continuity after a year of heavy pressure on Merkel.

AKK, as she is known, has given the ailing party a fillip in opinion polls, at least for now. But it is unclear how long the switch will shore up the CDU, which has been squeezed by the rise of the Greens to its left and the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany to its right. Merkel may have gained time as chancellor, but only by ceding more of her effective power.

In Spain, the previously tiny far-right Vox movement won a breakthrough 11 percent of the vote in a regional election this month, potentially complicating an already fragmenting party landscape. The Socialist government, lacking a parliamentary majority to pass a budget, is widely expected to fall in early 2019, leading to early elections.

Politics in Spain, as in smaller EU members such as Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands, currently means drawn-out struggles to form and sustain governments.

The travails of Macron and May, and Merkel's declining authority, means Europe's major powers are all focused on domestic political survival at a time when the US, China and others are remaking the international order, from trade to security.

"In all of Europe's big countries, there is a real challenge at the top, for different reasons," says Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of political-risk consulting firm Eurasia Group. "The collective consequence is that is makes it hard to see a way forward on all the policy challenges that Europe will face over the next several years, from trade to immigration to reforming the eurozone."

By Marcus Walker