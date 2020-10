Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (L), former leader of the now disbanded Future Forward Party, reacts next to former secretary-general and co-founder Piyabutr Saengkanokkul (R), during a press conference after facing criminal charges over the loan to his founded party, at the Progressive Movement headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 October 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Former opposition leaders in Thailand turned activists on Wednesday accused the Government of sowing "seeds of hatred" for falsely accusing anti-government protesters of wanting to overthrow the monarchy.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, two former leaders of the disbanded Future Forward opposition party, made the remarks in a press conference.EFE-EPA

grc-igx/lds