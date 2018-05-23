Blocks of ice installed by activists group 'Reconquista Internet' in front of 'Alternative for Germany' (AfD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A man passes by blocks of ice installed by activists group 'Reconquista Internet' in front of 'Alternative for Germany' (AfD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Blocks of ice installed by activists group 'Reconquista Internet' in front of 'Alternative for Germany' (AfD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Activists from a civil rights group in Germany dumped hefty blocks of ice in front of the Alternative for Germany headquarters in Berlin on Wednesday in a symbolic protest against the far-right party, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on the ground.

Members of Reconquista Internet placed five 1.2-meter-long (3.9-feet) blocks of ice containing copies of the country's Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany outside the AfD's offices in a symbolic protest in favor of the constitution.

"Today we have given the AfD five brand-new frozen editions of the Basic Law," the group said in a statement.

The 100-kilogram (220-pound) blocks of ice had started melting, which would allow AfD politicians to "study" the contents of the ice blocks, according to the activists.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist showed the ice blocks starting to thaw.

Reconquista Internet describes itself as a digital civil rights movement for "love and reason on the internet."