Thai riot police stand in line behind their shields during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A convoy of police vans drive past a road block at an intersection near a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy protesters flash three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thousands of demonstrators demanding democratic reforms in Thailand gathered in different parts of Bangkok on Saturday.

Activists again outwitted authorities who closed the capital's public transport network in a bid to prevent mass protests that took place on a fourth consecutive day despite a ban.