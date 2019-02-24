People try to remove debris from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The civilian death toll in the Afghan conflict in 2018 increased by 11 percent compared to 2017, to reach the highest level since such counting began in 2009 by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the organization said in a study released on Sunday.

The annual UNAMA report on civilian casualties in Afghanistan found that 3,804 civilians were killed in 2018 compared to 3,440 in 2017.

In 2018, it documented 10,993 civilian casualties - 3,804 deaths and 7,189 injured - a 5 percent increase in overall casualties compared to 2017.

The level of harm and suffering inflicted on civilians in Afghanistan is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, head of UNAMA, in the report released online.

Key factors behind the increase were “a spike” in suicide attacks by militants and an increase in harm to civilians by aerial and search operations by Afghan and international forces, it said.

UNAMA attributed 63 percent of the civilian casualties to militants (37 percent to Taliban, 20 percent to Daesh and 6 percent to undetermined militants) and 24 percent to pro-government forces (14 percent to Afghan, 6 percent to foreign troops and 4 percent to pro-government armed groups). Thirteen percent were not attributed to either side.

In 2018, Taliban caused 4,072 civilian casualties (1,348 deaths and 2,724 injured), 7 percent down from 2017.

Daesh caused 2,181 civilian casualties (681 deaths and 1,500 injured), an increase of 118 percent compared to 2017, mostly in suicide attacks.

The report said anti-government elements’ use of IEDs in both suicide and non-suicide attacks reached “extreme levels” and remained the leading cause of civilian casualties in 2018, accounting for 42 percent of the total.

Militants in 2018 carried out 65 suicide and complex attacks, almost half of them in Kabul.

Taliban’s use of indirect weapons systems and IEDs which have indiscriminate effects, remained a source of concern for UNAMA. Deliberate targeting of civilians by Taliban, nearly doubled from 865 civilian casualties in 2017 to 1,688 in 2018, it said.

Pro-government forces - Afghan and foreign troops - in 2018 caused 24 percent of all civilian casualties (1,185 deaths and 1,427 injured), a 24 percent increase compared to 2017, which mainly resulted from aerial operations by international military forces, as well as from search operations by Afghan national security forces. In 2018, approximately the same number of civilians were killed from airstrikes as in 2014, 2015 and 2016 combined.

UNAMA recorded 1,015 civilian casualties (536 deaths and 479 injured) from aerial operations, which is the highest in a decade. Of these, UNAMA attributed responsibility to international military forces for 632 civilian casualties (393 deaths and 239 injured) and to the Afghan Air Force for 304 civilian casualties (118 deaths and 186 injured).

Child deaths were one of the concerns for UNAMA in 2018. It recorded 927 children killed in 2018, the highest since 2009, mainly due to the more than doubling of child deaths from aerial operations, as well as an increase in child fatalities from suicide attacks.

“The fact that the number of children killed this year is the highest on record, is particularly shocking” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in the report.

UNAMA acknowledged the efforts taken by the pro- and anti-government forces to protect civilians, but emphasized that more needs to be done by the warring parties, as in the past 10 years more than 32,000 civilians have been killed and around 60,000 injured.

“It is time to put an end to this human misery and tragedy. The best way … is to stop the fighting. That is why there is all the more need now to use all our efforts to bring about peace. I urge all parties to seize every opportunity to do so,” Yamamoto said.