Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard on a road side check point in Herat, the provincial capital of Herat province neighboring Iran in Herat, Afghanistan, 10 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard on a road side check point in Herat, the provincial capital of Herat province neighboring Iran in Herat, Afghanistan, 10 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Armed supporters of former Mujahideen commander Ismail Khan, stand guard on a road side check point as they vow to fight side by side with the Afghan security forces to defend their regions in Herat, the provincial capital of Herat province neighboring Iran, in Herat, Afghanistan, 10 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard on a road side check point in Herat, the provincial capital of Herat province neighboring Iran in Herat, Afghanistan, 10 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

The Taliban have seized two northern districts of Afghanistan that have a majority population of the persecuted Hazara Shiite minority, security sources told Efe Saturday.

The two Parwan districts are the latest to fall to the Taliban group, which has launched a sweeping offensive in the country following the withdrawal of American troops and other foreign forces. EFE

bks-daa/ta/jt