The upcoming Afghan presidential election on Saturday is being contested between 15 candidates - with 18 nominations initially - and one of the three main contenders will almost certainly have to face the challenge of negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, a process which will take shape according to the profile of the next leader.
- Ashraf Ghani: A weakened president, seen as a puppet of the West, seeking reelection
Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani is the favorite to come out victorious in the elections, even though his first presidency has seen him struggle to end a devastating war that has been raging in the country for 18 years.