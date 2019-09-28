Ashraf Ghani (C), Afghan incumbent and presidential candidate stands with Amrullah Saleh (R) his vice presidential candidate during his election campaign in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the reconciled leader of Hizb-e-Islami, who also runs for president, attends his election campaign in Herat, Afghanistan, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

The upcoming Afghan presidential election on Saturday is being contested between 15 candidates - with 18 nominations initially - and one of the three main contenders will almost certainly have to face the challenge of negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, a process which will take shape according to the profile of the next leader.

- Ashraf Ghani: A weakened president, seen as a puppet of the West, seeking reelection

Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani is the favorite to come out victorious in the elections, even though his first presidency has seen him struggle to end a devastating war that has been raging in the country for 18 years.