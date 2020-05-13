The Afghan government on Wednesday blamed the Taliban for two separate attacks, including the siege of a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) backed hospital in Kabul and a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan, even as the combined death toll climbed to 56 a day after the incidents.
“The number of casualties increased after we collected data from all hospitals in the area of the attack and in the city” said Zahir Adil, the spokesman for the Public Health Directorate in the Nangarhar province, where the number of deaths has climbed from 24 to 32 after a suicide bomber hit the funeral of a police commander.