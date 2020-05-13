A view of bullet ridden window and walls of MSF (Doctors without Borders) hospital, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 12, 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A rescued mother and her newborn baby take medical care in a hospital a day after the complex attack at MSF (Doctors without Borders) hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Relatives of a deceased pregnant woman attend her burial ceremony, a day after an attack at an MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres) hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

People attend to the burial ceremony of a deceased pregnant woman a day after an attack at an MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres) hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

A man who was injured in a suicide bomb attack at a funeral in Khewa district, receives medical treatment a day after at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A boy who was injured in a suicide bomb attack at a funeral in Khewa district, receives medical treatment a day after at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The Afghan government on Wednesday blamed the Taliban for two separate attacks, including the siege of a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) backed hospital in Kabul and a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan, even as the combined death toll climbed to 56 a day after the incidents.

“The number of casualties increased after we collected data from all hospitals in the area of the attack and in the city” said Zahir Adil, the spokesman for the Public Health Directorate in the Nangarhar province, where the number of deaths has climbed from 24 to 32 after a suicide bomber hit the funeral of a police commander.