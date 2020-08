Delegates attend the loya jirga to discuss the release of Taliban prisoners, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 August 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (L) sits with Abdullah Abdullah (R), Afghan Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, as they attend a loya jirga to discuss the release of Taliban prisoners, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 August 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A grand consultative meeting of tribal elders, community leaders, and politicians began in Afghanistan on Friday to discuss the fate of 400 controversial Taliban prisoners, whose release will pave the way for intra-Afghan talks between the government and rebels.

More than 3,200 participants from various social groups and political parties from across the country are attending the grand assembly, also known as loya jirga, in Kabul under tight security measures.