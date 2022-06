Taliban security attend a ceremony to greet Asadullah Haroon, one of the two Afghans detained at Guantanamo Bay prison, as he arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Taliban security attend a ceremony to greet Asadullah Haroon (C), one of the two Afghans detained at Guantanamo Bay prison, as he arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Asadullah Haroon (C), one of the two Afghans detained at Guantanamo Bay prison, speaks to the press as he arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Asadullah Haroon, one of the two Afghans detained at Guantanamo Bay prison, arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

An Afghan prisoner who had been held at Guantanamo Bay for around 15 years without trial arrived in Kabul Saturday after the Taliban government agreed to his release with the United States.

"Assadullah Haroon is one of the two remaining prisoners in the Guantanamo prison," Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters moments after meeting Haroon at Kabul airport.

(...)