Taliban insurgents and soldiers of the Afghan army on June 16, 2018, come together and reflect the idea that "everyone wants peace," as President Ashraf Ghani said when he announced an extension of the cease-fire with the rebal group, which has been at war with the government for 17 years. EFE-EPA/Hedayatullah Amid

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended Saturday the cease-fire with the Taliban announced last week at the end of Ramadan and which since Friday coincides with a three-day truce decreed by the insurgent group, something unprecedented in 17 years of conflict.

"Out of respect for the wishes of the people and to support their demands for peace, I hereby order security and defense forces to prolong the cease-fire from the fourth day of Eid al-Fitr," the end of Ramadan, Ghani said in a speech to the nation, without saying how long that measure would be in force.

"We also ask the Taliban to extend their cease-fire, during which time we will provide medical assistance to the wounded Taliban and humanitarian aid where necessary, while Taliban prisoners will be allowed to contact and see their families," the president said.

Ghani renewed his call for peace negotiations and said his government is prepared to discuss all the insurgents' demands at the dialogue table.

Peace, he said, is an "urgent necessity," given that in the last 24 hours a "consensus" on that has been reached between the government and the Taliban, proof that "everyone wants peace."

The extension of the cease-fire comes amid an unprecedented rapprochement between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, who in different parts of the country pray together in the same mosques and visit areas governed by their adversaries within the conditions laid down in the truce.

Ghani's announcement last week, which followed an ambitious peace offer last February to the Taliban that included recognizing them as a political movement and releasing insurgent prisoners, came after a religious edict asking the Taliban to end the conflict.

In the edict, described as "historic" by Ghani, some 2,000 religious leaders said last week that the war in Afghanistan is "illegitimate and has no religious justification."

The United States announced its backing for the cease-fire.

"We welcome the ceasefire during the period of Eid. The Afghan people this year are spending the Eid holidays with their families with renewed hope of peace," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said the US backs "President Ghani's offer to extend the ceasefire and begin peace talks. As President Ghani emphasized in his statement to the Afghan people, peace talks by necessity would include a discussion of the role of international actors and forces. The United States is prepared to support, facilitate, and participate in these discussions."