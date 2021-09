Afghan currency exchange dealers are seen as the main money exchange market in Kabul reopened on 04 September, 10 days after Taliban takeover, as a banking crisis still exists and dealers have been hit hard following the fall in value of the Afghani currency, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 04 September 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A general view of daily life after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, 04 September 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A large number of people on Tuesday protested in various Afghan towns against the Taliban and Pakistan, building pressure on the Islamist militia ahead of the government formation.

The demonstrations began after Ahmad Massoud, leading the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), Monday called for a national uprising against the Taliban and the alleged Pakistani interference. EFE

