An Afghan man sells Taliban flags as women hold placards demanding their rights to be upheld in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghan women hold placards as they demand Taliban to uphold their rights in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghan women hold placards as they demand Taliban to uphold their rights in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghan women demonstrated Friday for the second consecutive day demanding their rights and participation in the future government in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

The protest, attended by some 20 women, took place in Kabul a day after another similar demonstration in the western city of Herat, both demanding "education, work, freedom" as well as "women's rights, equality with men" in the new Afghanistan.EFE

