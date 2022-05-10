Covered in a burqa from head to toe and armed with a "good reason" to leave the house, that is how Afghan women are expected to go out in public as per the latest curbs imposed by the Taliban, based on their fundamentalist interpretation of Islam, which have triggered outrage in the country and overseas.

The imposition of burqa, by the all-powerful ministry of propagation of virtue and prevention of vice, is the latest in a series of restrictions which the Islamists have imposed since seizing power in August 2021, despite their initial promises of a more liberal regime.

The order making the burqa mandatory, released on Saturday, acknowledged that "99 percent of Afghan women were already using hijab (headscarf)," but made it clear that this was no longer considered enough.

(...)