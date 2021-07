Armed supporters of former Mujahideen commander Ismail Khan, stand guard on a road side check point as they vow to fight side by side with the Afghan security forces to defend their regions in Herat, the provincial capital of Herat province neighboring Iran, in Herat, Afghanistan, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

An Afghan security official stands guard at a check point in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand province, Afghanistan, 11 July 2021. EFE/EPA/WATAN YAR

The Afghan government on Sunday said it had officially requested European nations to halt deportations of Afghan asylum seekers due to the escalation of armed violence in the country amid a rapid Taliban offensive as foreign operations, including the United States mission, come to an end.

The Afghan refugee ministry said it had asked European governments to halt forced deportations of Afghan nationals who had been refused asylum status until October. EFE

