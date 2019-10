People attend the funeral and burial of the victims a day after an explosion at a mosque in Haska Mena district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

People visit the scene a day after an explosion at a mosque in Haska Mena district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghanistan's conflict-ridden eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday bid farewell to 65 people who were killed in an attack on a mosque.

The mass funeral took place to honor the victims who were killed in mosque bombing that took place on Friday at around 2 pm when the mosque was full for prayers.