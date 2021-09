Afghan security officials stand guard after flight operations resumed across Afghanistan, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 05 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Passengers prepare to board a flight after flight operations resumed across Afghanistan, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 05 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban marked Sunday three weeks since coming to power in Afghanistan and have yet to announce a new government.

The Afghan population, meanwhile, is tentatively adapting to the new reality under the hardline Islamist group amid warnings from human rights groups about the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. EFE

