Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (L) sits with Abdullah Abdullah (R), Afghan Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, as they attend a loya jirga to discuss the release of Taliban prisoners, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 August 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Delegates attend the loya jirga to discuss the release of Taliban prisoners, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 August 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghanistan on Sunday decided to set free 400 contentious Taliban prisoners, clearing the last major hurdle in the way of intra-Afghan peace talks between the government and the insurgents to end decades of war.

President Ashraf Ghani, who had withheld the release of these Taliban prisoners accused of serious crimes like murder, kidnapping, and drug smuggling, took the decision a grand consultative meeting of tribal elders, community leaders, and politicians cleared their freedom order. EFE-EPA