Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday came out on the streets of cities across Afghanistan to demand their rights, a day after the Taliban officially announced the formation of a new government consisting exclusively of fundamentalists from their ranks.

Dozens of people took part in demonstrations in different parts of Kabul, apart from protests in the provinces of Parwan, Takhar, Badakshan, and Ghazni, despite an explicit ban on such gatherings by the insurgent group. EFE

azq-igr/ia