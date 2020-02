A view of one of the workers of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal and that until this week was one of the two laboratories on the continent that could analyze the suspected cases of coronavirus in Africa and that has been working as a reference laboratory for the countries of the region. EFE/ María Rodríguez

A view of one of the workers of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal and that until this week was one of the two laboratories on the continent that could analyze the suspected cases of coronavirus in Africa and that has been working as a reference laboratory for the countries of the region. EFE/ María Rodríguez

A view of one of the workers of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal and that until this week was one of the two laboratories on the continent that could analyze the suspected cases of coronavirus in Africa and that has been working as a reference laboratory for the countries of the region. EFE/ María Rodríguez

Mame Mbaye Kane is a 28-year-old Senegalese student in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic of a new coronavirus, for whom life came to a halt when the city was quarantined, businesses began to close their doors and transport was suspended.

He no longer goes to college because there are no classes and his sleep schedule has changed. He goes to sleep at 8 am and gets up at 6 pm in a country where the pneumonia caused by the virus has claimed more than 720 lives.