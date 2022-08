Groups of people dressed as Congo participate in the 5th Festival of the Pollera Congo, in the coastal town of Portobelo, Panama, 20 August 2022. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Afro-colonial culture, its colorful costumes and traditions stood out Saturday at the 5th Congo Pollera Festival held in Portobelo, in the province of ColOn, highlighting the tourist attraction of this town in the Panamanian Caribbean.

The event, which highlights the role of black women in the preservation and strengthening of Congolese culture, since the time of slavery, brought together some 12 Congo groups from Colon invited to this festival that takes place every two years. EFE