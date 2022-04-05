A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) standing on a street with damaged Russian machinery in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 04 April 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaking with locals as they receive humanitarian aid in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 04 April 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) walking by a street with damaged Russian machinery in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 04 April 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

After visiting the devastated city of Bucha and others liberated from Russian troops, the president of Ukraine on Tuesday warned that casualties could be even higher in other locations such as Borodyanka.

"Today has been a really difficult day. Emotional," Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in a video message in after returning from the liberated cities of Stoyanka, Irpin and Bucha.

"This area does not look like yesterday. The bodies of killed people, killed Ukrainians have already been taken from most streets. But in the yards, in the houses, the dead still remain," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the government has started an investigation into everything the Russian troops have done, and that "there is information about more than three hundred people killed and tortured in Bucha alone. It is likely that the list of victims will be much larger when the whole city is checked."

(...)