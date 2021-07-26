Already exhausted after fighting dozens of vast fires across the state throughout the month of July, California firefighters are deploying all their resources to prepare for the months to come, which traditionally feature the worst wildfires in the region.

After a rainless winter and record-breaking heat by the start of summer, risk levels are higher than ever, prompting firefighters to equip dozens of normally empty stations distributed all over the state, which will allow quicker response times in the months ahead.EFE

arc/lv/jt