The 30 percent tax on income from virtual digital assets recently announced by the Indian government finally broke a taboo on cryptocurrencies in the country, which had previously considered banning them, and is a first step toward their regulation, although it has also received criticism from users for the high tax burden.

“I believe the tax law in itself could be a little more friendly towards the industry. But the fact that a tax law has come out seems to be a positive first step,” Anoush Bhasin, founder of New Delhi-based cryptocurrency tax advisory Quagmire Consulting, told EFE. EFE