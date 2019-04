Attorney General William Barr (front) arrives for a press conference to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's report on collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia on April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference Thursday ahead of the release of the special counsel's report on alleged collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia that the head of state did not try to obstruct the probe and there was no collusion.

"The deputy attorney general and I concluded the evidence developed that Trump did not commit an obstruction of justice offense," Barr said.

