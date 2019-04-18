Attorney General William Barr (front) arrives for a press conference to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's report on collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia on April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US Attorney General William Barr (left) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hold a press conference on April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC, to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser/POOL

US Attorney General William Barr (left) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hold a press conference on April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC, to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Attorney General William Barr said Thursday ahead of the release of the special counsel's report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia and there was not enough evidence to bring obstruction of justice charges against the president.

Barr discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, citing the prosecutor's conclusion that the "investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

"So that is the bottom line. After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the Special Counsel confirmed that the Russian government sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes," Barr said.

The AG said copies of the report were being provided to Congress and a redacted version would be made public later in the day.

Barr also addressed the issue of whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct the investigation.

"The deputy attorney general and I concluded the evidence developed that Trump did not commit an obstruction of justice offense," Barr said.

The report, which Mueller submitted to the Justice Department in late March, "recounts 10 episodes involving the President and discusses potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offense," Barr said.

Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein "disagreed with some of the special counsel's legal theories and felt that some of the episodes examined did not amount to obstruction as a matter of law, we did not rely solely on that in making our decision."

The AG said that Trump was dealing with a situation that no newly elected US president had faced before.

"In assessing the president's actions discussed in the report, it is important to bear in mind the context. President Trump faced an unprecedented situation. As he entered into office, and sought to perform his responsibilities as president, federal agents and prosecutors were scrutinizing his conduct before and after taking office, and the conduct of some of his associates. At the same time, there was relentless speculation in the news media about the president's personal culpability. Yet, as he said from the beginning, there was in fact no collusion," Barr said.

Democrats, who have been pushing the Russia collusion allegations for nearly three years, want to hear from Mueller himself.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, said Thursday that he wanted Mueller to appear before lawmakers "no later than May 23."

Trump, for his part, celebrated the Mueller report's conclusions by sending a tweet inspired by "Game of Thrones."

llb/hv