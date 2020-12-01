Amnesty International on Tuesday accused tech giants Facebook and YouTube of becoming "instruments" of censorship and harassment by Vietnam’s communist regime, which holds at least 170 prisoners of conscience.

In a censorship report about the country, the organization denounced the blocking of content considered critical of authorities and campaigns of pro-government groups to instill "silence and fear" in social networks. It said 69 of the 170 prisoners of conscience in the country are behind bars for publishing content on those platforms.EFE-EPA

esj/lds