The national flag waves outside the Putra Perdana building, the Prime Minister of Malaysia's Office, shrouded by haze in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Sep. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Indonesian students ride on a boat to school as thick haze from forest fires covers the air in Palembang, South Sumatera, Indonesia, Sep. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD FAJRI

Air pollution reached alarming levels Tuesday in Southeast Asia, where smoke from wildfires in Indonesia affected thousands and led to the closure of dozens of schools and Vietnam’s capital found itself engulfed in smog.

Kuching (Malaysia), Hanoi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Singapore topped the list of major cities with the highest air pollution levels in the world according to Air Visual, a platform that measures the Air Quality Index, or AQI, worldwide. EFE-EPA