A spectator wears a mask due to poor air quality during qualifying at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2020.

Eugene Bouchard of Canada reacts while playing against Xiaodi You of China during a qualifying match at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2020.

Haze covers the skyline during practice sessions at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2020.

The high air pollution levels recorded in Melbourne on Tuesday as a result of the bushfires raging across Australia were affecting players in the Australian Open.

Serbian tennis player Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from her qualifying match at Melbourne Park against Switzerland’s Stefanie Vogele after a coughing fit. EFE-EPA