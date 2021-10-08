Cleanup operation at La Palma airport due to ash accumulation from the volcanic eruption of the Cumbre Vieja, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 8 October 2021. EFE/Carlos de Saá

A handout photo made available by UME shows an expert from the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) uses a drone to study the evolution of Cumbre Vieja volcano's eruption in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 08 October 2021. EFE/ UME/Luismi Ortiz

La Palma airport remained closed Friday due to ash accumulation caused by a volcanic eruption, although the remaining airports on the Canary Islands were operative.

The airport in La Palma closed on Thursday after changing winds pushed a thick cloud of sulfur and ash east.

Air Navigation (AENA) said a cleanup operation was underway to remove debris that had accumulated on the runway.

The Department of National Security (DSN) has recorded an increase in seismic activity in the last 24 hours, with a spike in the number of earthquakes of a higher magnitude.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) said it had recorded 40 tremors on the island on Friday morning, one at a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale and 36 kilometers underground in the municipality of Fuencaliente. So far 33 earthquakes have shaken Fuencaliente and seven were registered in Villa de Mazo.

