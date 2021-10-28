View of Cumbre Vieja volcano during another day of eruptions in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 27 October 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

The volcano erupting on a Spanish Island shows no signs of abatement and continues to emit large quantities of lava and ash, fueling concerns over worsening air quality due to the high concentration of lung-choking sulfur dioxide gas in the atmosphere.

Spain’s Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that the new eruption on the central cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano was maintaining lava flows to the West of the La Palma island.

However, it warned that the volcano could be emitting up to 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide per day on the western slope of the island.

The Spanish National Geographical Institute said it had recorded 53 earthquakes overnight in Fuencaliente in the southern part of the island La Palma.

(...)