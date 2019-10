Police drive the lorry container along the road from the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Thousands of Vietnamese people migrate to Europe every year clandestinely, relying on a chain of traffickers who offer them services including false passports and truck transport to dodge border controls.

Vietnamese police are investigating the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in the United Kingdom last weekend.