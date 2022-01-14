Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 14/01/2022.- Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (R) and French copilot Mathieu Baumel (L) of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team celebrate after winning the Rally Dakar 2022 following the final and 12th stage between Bisha and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2022. (Arabia Saudita, Catar) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 14/01/2022.- Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (R) of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team is congratulated by second placed French driver Sebastien Loeb (L) of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team after winning the Rally Dakar 2022 following the final and 12th stage between Bisha and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2022. (Bahrein, Arabia Saudita, Catar) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) sealed his fourth victory in the Dakar Rally car category following the twelfth and last stage Friday between Bisha and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Attiyah followed up his wins in 2011, 2015, 2019 by beating French Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) in the overall rankings by 27 minutes, 46 seconds and Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi by 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Fourth place overall went to Argentinean driver Orlando Terranova and Spanish co-driver Daniel Oliveras Carreras, who finished at 1h27'23".

Loeb had an almost impossible mission ahead of him on the last day as it was a timed section of only 168 kilometers. He was only able to cut five minutes and 33 seconds off the Qatari in a stage in which he finished second and which South African Henk Lategan (Toyota) won.

(...)