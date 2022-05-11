An Al Jazeera correspondent was killed while covering a raid by the Israeli army in the Jenin city of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.
Palestinian Shireen Abu Akleh was hit by a bullet before being rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Qatar-based media network accused the Israeli military of murdering Abu Akleh in “cold blood.”
"In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated (the journalist) in cold blood … targeting her with live fire while conducting her journalistic duty,” Al Jazeera said in a statement.
The channel said she was wearing a press jacket that identified her as a journalist.
(...)