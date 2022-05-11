An undated handout photo made available by Al Jazeera network on 11 May 2022 showing Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh standing with the Old City of Jerusalem in the background. EFE-EPA/AL JAZEERA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by Al Jazeera network on 11 May 2022 showing Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. EFE-EPA/AL JAZEERA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Palestinian journalists mourn near the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian journalists mourn near the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Jenin, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian journalists hold portraits of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by gunfire in Jenin, during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron, 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian journalists hold portraits of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by gunfire in Jenin, during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron, 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

An Al Jazeera correspondent was killed while covering a raid by the Israeli army in the Jenin city of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

Palestinian Shireen Abu Akleh was hit by a bullet before being rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Qatar-based media network accused the Israeli military of murdering Abu Akleh in “cold blood.”

"In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated (the journalist) in cold blood … targeting her with live fire while conducting her journalistic duty,” Al Jazeera said in a statement.

The channel said she was wearing a press jacket that identified her as a journalist.

(...)