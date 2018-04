A man wearing shirt with photo of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi shows his fingers stained with ink used to make voters fingers on the final day of the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Current president of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was reelected for a second mandate with 97.08 percent of the vote, the national electoral authority announced Monday.

Almost 60 million Egyptians were eligible to vote in the elections, held on Mar. 26-28, which al-Sisi was widely expected to win.