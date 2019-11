Relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of six Cara family members after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Imams of the Muslim comunity in Albania reads the last rites during the funeral ceremony of eight Lala family members after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of eight Lala family members after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of eight Lala family members after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Imams of the Muslim comunity in Albania reads the last rites during the funeral ceremony of eight Lala family members after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of eight Lala family members after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of six Cara family members after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Albanians began to bury their loved ones after a devastating earthquake killed 50 people in the Balkan country.

Rescue operations across all the areas that were rattled by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday had officially finished, Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed on Saturday