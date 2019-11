Albanian soldiers and rescue workers carry an injured man found in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Vendors look on as rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania, 26 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

People search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

People search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

A powerful earthquake jolted Albania early Tuesday morning killing more than a dozen people and injuring more than 600 as authorities continue to search for people trapped under rubble.

Measuring 6.4 on the Richter magnitude scale, the temblor that hit around 4 am local time was the strongest in the region since 1979.