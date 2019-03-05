A supporter of the opposition holds a burning banner during a protest outside the Albanian parliament in Tirana, Albania, 05 March 2019. EPA/MALTON DIBRA

A protester throws a firecracker in front of unimpressed police during a protest outside the Albanian parliament in Tirana, Albania, 05 March 2019. EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Head of the Democratic Party Lulzim Basha (R) greets supporters during a protest outside the Albanian parliament in Tirana, Albania, 05 March 2019. EPA/MALTON DIBRA

A protester kicks a burning tire in front of unimpressed police during a protest outside the Albanian parliament in Tirana, Albania, 05 March 2019. EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Albanian protesters took to the streets of the capital on Tuesday where they burned tires and threw smoke bombs at security forces during fresh anti-government protests calling for the socialist prime minister to resign.

"We want an Albania without (PM) Edi Rama" and "Get out Rama" were some of the slogans chanted by protesters as lawmakers met in Parliament for a plenary session while over 1,000 police officers stood by.

Rama told lawmakers gathered inside that the protest was "not popular" but had been instigated by opposition politicians.

According to the PM, the goal of the protests was to put an end to his time in office before judicial reforms could install a public prosecutor to tackle political corruption, something that in the past 30 years of democracy in the European nation has gone unpunished.

In order for Albania to join the European Union, it needs to reform its judiciary, tackle crime and corruption and reform public administration. It has been a candidate to join the EU since 2014 and negotiations on its accession were set to open in June.

In February, some 55 opposition lawmakers from the center-right Democratic Party of Albania (PD) and the leftist Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI) gave up their seats when thousands of citizens flocked to the streets calling for Rama to resign and for elections.

The protesters accused Rama of corruption and of having links to organized crime.

Rama on Tuesday said the opposition was trying to forcefully take power from him, "changing the rules of the game to create an unacceptable precedent for us and for our foreign partners."

The PM also reaffirmed his willingness to engage in dialogue, but ruled out calling elections and said he would finish his mandate until 2021, as scheduled.

In two rallies called by the opposition last month, scores of demonstrators and police officers were injured in clashes after protesters broke through a police cordon trying to reach Parliament, throwing Molotov cocktails, smoke bombs and stones at members of the security forces.

The international community has strongly condemned the violent protests and the boycott by opposition lawmakers to undermine democracy and throw the nation's aspirations to join NATO into question.

Following the resignation of 55 opposition lawmakers, the Albanian parliament has shrunk from 140 seats to a total of 85, of which 74 belong to the ruling Social Party of Albania (PS), five to the LSI, two to the PD and four to independent lawmakers.