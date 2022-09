Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the US during their semifinals match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (R) and Frances Tiafoe of the US after their semifinals match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz played his second five-set match in two days Friday to defeat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 to book a spot in the US Open final against Norway’s Casper Rudd.

The Spaniard needed four hours and 19 minutes to seal his win against the home favorite. EFE