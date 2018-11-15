A 340 Euros worth bottle of Gran Patron tequila amongst the 16,926 bottles of alcohol amounting up to 12,000 litres, which City of Cape Town law enforcement officials disposed of in Cape Town, South Africa, 15 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Law enforcement officers in Cape Town on Thursday disposed of thousands of bottles of alcohol confiscated from beaches and public spaces during the past financial year, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Officials got rid of some 16,926 bottles, or 12,000 liters, of alcohol during an annual drive that takes place each Nov. ahead of the festive season.

"The alcohol needs to be disposed of to make way for the expected confiscations that are likely to consume much of the festive season policing effort," Cape Town mayoral committee member JP Smith said, as quoted by local media.

Images captured by an epa-efe journalist showed officers emptying out liquor bottles into a large container.

It is illegal in South Africa to consume alcohol in public spaces.