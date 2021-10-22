Cannes (France).- (FILE) - US actor Alec Baldwin poses during the photocall for 'Seduced and Abandoned' at the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 21 May 2013 (reissued 22 October 2021). According to law enforcement officials in the US state of New Mexico, one person has died and another was wounded after a prop firearm discharged on the set of the film 'Rust'. The incident took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. US actor Alec Baldwin plays the namesake role in the film, and was reporteldy handling the weapon when it discharged. (Incendio, Cine, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

New York (United States), 07/09/2018.- (FILE) - US actor Alec Baldwin watches as Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018 (reissued 22 October 2021). According to law enforcement officials in the US state of New Mexico, one person has died and another was wounded after a prop firearm discharged on the set of the film 'Rust'. The incident took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. US actor Alec Baldwin plays the namesake role in the film, and was reporteldy handling the weapon when it discharged. (Tenis, Cine, Incendio, Abierto, España, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Actor Alec Baldwin killed a film crew member of the motion picture he was shooting by firing a prop pistol which he said he did not know was loaded.

In addition to the victim, identified as Halyna Hutchins, 42, the shots also wounded the director of the film, Joel Souza, 48, who was transferred to the intensive care unit of the nearby Christus St. Vincent medical center from Santa Fe, in the state of New Mexico, United States.

Photographs published by the local Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper show Baldwin in anguish at the door of the Santa Fe Sheriff's office, where, according to that outlet, he was questioned about the event.

(...)