Actor Alec Baldwin killed a film crew member of the motion picture he was shooting by firing a prop pistol which he said he did not know was loaded.
In addition to the victim, identified as Halyna Hutchins, 42, the shots also wounded the director of the film, Joel Souza, 48, who was transferred to the intensive care unit of the nearby Christus St. Vincent medical center from Santa Fe, in the state of New Mexico, United States.
Photographs published by the local Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper show Baldwin in anguish at the door of the Santa Fe Sheriff's office, where, according to that outlet, he was questioned about the event.
(...)